Bay Area storm timeline: Record warmth before atmospheric river brings heavy rain midweek

Today will be another sunny and warm day with new records likely in a few cities, where highs will be nearly 15 degrees above average.

Today will be another sunny and warm day with new records likely in a few cities, where highs will be nearly 15 degrees above average.

Today will be another sunny and warm day with new records likely in a few cities, where highs will be nearly 15 degrees above average.

Today will be another sunny and warm day with new records likely in a few cities, where highs will be nearly 15 degrees above average.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is going to see another day of record warm temperatures before an atmospheric river arrives Wednesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has more on what to expect this week.

Record Warmth

Daytime highs going 10-15 degrees above average Monday

Expecting several cities to achieve new record highs this afternoon

It is a mostly sunny day with this record warmth

Atmospheric River

Atmospheric river of moderate strength arrives Wednesday

4 p.m. Wednesday - 4 a.m. Thursday will be the period of the worst rain and wind

Currently a 2 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale but will likely need to increase to a 3 as new information arrives Monday

Flooding on roads, streams, shallow landslides all possible as our ground is already saturated

Trees down and power outages likely

River flooding threat remains low as our rivers can still handle this amount of rain

Thursday morning would be the time we would see the worst effects of storm damage

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live