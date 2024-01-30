TIMELINE: Strong level 3 storm Wednesday will bring heavy rain with flood watch for entire Bay Area

It's a mostly cloudy day with temperatures remaining high ahead of a storm system that arrives tomorrow bringing heavy rain and flood possibilities.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday's atmospheric river has been upgraded to a level 3 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

The worst impacts including flooding and downed trees will come Wednesday evening after sunset.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a breakdown of what to expect.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

TIMELINE

5/6/7 a.m.: Expecting an uneventful AM rush. Perhaps light showers in the North Bay. Breezy along the coast.

Expecting an uneventful AM rush. Perhaps light showers in the North Bay. Breezy along the coast. 11 a.m.: Winds start to ramp up. Light to Moderate rain in the North Bay. Isolated showers elsewhere.

Winds start to ramp up. Light to Moderate rain in the North Bay. Isolated showers elsewhere. 4/5/6 p.m.: Getting into the worst of the storm. Winds gusting 40-60 mph. Rain becoming widespread, heavy at times. Probably start hearing storm damage reports.

Getting into the worst of the storm. Winds gusting 40-60 mph. Rain becoming widespread, heavy at times. Probably start hearing storm damage reports. 11 p.m.: Worst wind is over, but rain is still heavy in areas. Likely hearing reports of flooding and trees down.

RAINFALL

Heaviest rain will fall in the evening. Highest impacts will be seen after sunset.

Expecting 4"-7" in our coastal hills, 3"-5" in the North Bay, 1"-2" for the rest of the Bay Area.

Soil is saturated and runoff will occur quickly. Roads, smaller streams and creeks will see flooding.

Shallow landslides will likely happen (think mud on roads and not necessarily massive boulders).

Currently, none of our rivers have a high chance of flooding.

Flood Watch in effect for the entire Bay Area

WIND

Gusts up to 45 mph possible in the afternoon and evening.

In the Santa Cruz Mountains we could see gusts up to 60 mph.

Saturated soil is like oatmeal. Trees have no stable surface and will come down easily.

Power outages are likely in areas, especially in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Wind advisories and warnings are in effect

SNOW

Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra starting Wednesday morning

1-2 feet of snow above 6,000ft

3 feet of snow on highest peaks

