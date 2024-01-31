TIMELINE: Strong level 3 storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds with flood watch for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday's atmospheric river will be a level 3 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
The worst impacts including flooding and downed trees will come Wednesday evening after sunset.
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a breakdown of what to expect.
