TIMELINE: Strong level 3 storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds with flood watch for Bay Area

ByDrew Tuma and Spencer Christian KGO logo
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 12:45PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday's atmospheric river will be a level 3 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

The worst impacts including flooding and downed trees will come Wednesday evening after sunset.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a breakdown of what to expect.

So you hit a puddle while driving and now you're hydroplaning. Don't panic -- here's what you need to do:

TIMELINE

  • 5/6/7 a.m.: Expecting an uneventful AM rush. Perhaps light showers in the North Bay. Breezy along the coast.
  • 11 a.m.: Winds start to ramp up. Light to Moderate rain in the North Bay. Isolated showers elsewhere.
  • 4/5/6 p.m.: Getting into the worst of the storm. Winds gusting 40-60 mph. Rain becoming widespread, heavy at times. Probably start hearing storm damage reports.
  • 11 p.m.: Worst wind is over, but rain is still heavy in areas. Likely hearing reports of flooding and trees down.

RAINFALL

  • Heaviest rain will fall in the evening. Highest impacts will be seen after sunset.
  • Expecting 4"-7" in our coastal hills, 3"-5" in the North Bay, 1"-2" for the rest of the Bay Area.
  • Soil is saturated and runoff will occur quickly. Roads, smaller streams and creeks will see flooding.
  • Shallow landslides will likely happen (think mud on roads and not necessarily massive boulders).
  • Currently, none of our rivers have a high chance of flooding.
  • Flood Watch in effect for the entire Bay Area

WIND

  • Gusts up to 45 mph possible in the afternoon and evening.
  • In the Santa Cruz Mountains we could see gusts up to 60 mph.
  • Saturated soil is like oatmeal. Trees have no stable surface and will come down easily.
  • Power outages are likely in areas, especially in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
  • Wind advisories and warnings are in effect

SNOW

  • Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra starting Wednesday morning
  • 1-2 feet of snow above 6,000ft
  • 3 feet of snow on highest peaks

