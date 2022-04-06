weather

Summerlike weather to bring possible record-breaking heat to Bay Area Thursday

Make sure you stay well hydrated, find some shade, don't leave your pets or kids in cars and take breaks if working outside.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for unseasonably warm to hot weather the next few days.

Temperatures will soar 15-25 degrees above average for April.

Watch out for large breaking waves along the coast.

A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday night as the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents will remain high.

A few cities will likely break records on Thursday.

Make sure you stay well hydrated, find some shade, don't leave your pets or kids in cars and take breaks if you're working in the heat.



