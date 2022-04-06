Summerlike weather to bring possible record-breaking heat to Bay Area Thursday

Temperatures will soar 15-25 degrees above average for April.
Watch out for large breaking waves along the coast.
A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday night as the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents will remain high.
A few cities will likely break records on Thursday.
Make sure you stay well hydrated, find some shade, don't leave your pets or kids in cars and take breaks if you're working in the heat.
HEATING UP!— Sandhya Patel (@SandhyaABC7) April 6, 2022
Temps soaring next 2 days! Few records in jeopardy THU! If you're going to beach to escape heat, watch out for rough surf! Sharing friendly reminders to keep you safe. Stay cool everyone, we will get through this. #SanFrancisco #BayArea #forecast pic.twitter.com/tGAT9x9s2F
