San Francisco 'fixer upper' home with no bedrooms sells for nearly $2M

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Typically, the sale of a home in San Francisco for close to $2M wouldn't turn any heads.

But this home in the Noe Valley neighborhood is anything but typical.

The real estate website The Real Deal reports the home sold for $1.97M.

It comes with zero bedrooms, and two bath.

However, you do get a backyard, if you want to call it that.

The Zillow listing describes the fixer-upper as a "contractor's special" and the "worst house on the best block".

