56% of Bay Area residents plan to move out of the region in next few years, poll finds

1,600 registered voters were surveyed from five Bay Area counties. The polls finds that 56% of people surveyed are likely to leave.
A higher percentage than previous polls show a number of factors contribute to the migration out of the Bay Area - high cost of living, homelessness, drought conditions, and wildfires.
The new results compare to a previous survey taken before the pandemic showed that 46% of residents were ready to move out of the Bay Area.
That is a 10% jump from poll by the Bay Area Council.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 60% of residents surveyed say their lives are "more stressful" and 66% are "worried about the future."
The general cost of living and high housing costs allude to the top two reasons Bay Area residents are likely to leave.