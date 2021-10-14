Society

56% of Bay Area residents plan to move out of the region in next few years, poll finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley reveals that a majority of Bay Area residents to consider leaving the region in the next few years.

1,600 registered voters were surveyed from five Bay Area counties. The polls finds that 56% of people surveyed are likely to leave.

A higher percentage than previous polls show a number of factors contribute to the migration out of the Bay Area - high cost of living, homelessness, drought conditions, and wildfires.

The new results compare to a previous survey taken before the pandemic showed that 46% of residents were ready to move out of the Bay Area.

That is a 10% jump from poll by the Bay Area Council.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 60% of residents surveyed say their lives are "more stressful" and 66% are "worried about the future."

The general cost of living and high housing costs allude to the top two reasons Bay Area residents are likely to leave.

