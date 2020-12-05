'We worked so hard': Devastated small business owners in the East Bay react to new shutdown

RELATED: 5 Bay Area counties enacting stay-at-home order starting Sunday, not waiting for state's timeline
The decorations may be festive, but the mood is anything but that at an Oakland nail salon.
Owner Michelle Saunders James said tearfully, "I guess the only option is to cease business. I don't know what else to do. I am upset. It's just very hard because we worked so hard to keep everyone safe."
They had just reopened five weeks ago.
Saunders James emphasized, "We wear shields. We take temperatures. We do everything we are told to do so everyone feels safe, including our staff and team. So I don't understand why it's not enough and I'm terribly sad and afraid."
VIDEO: 'Seems really stupid': Bay Area businesses react to another shelter-in-place
Other small businesses, like a waxing studio on College Avenue, are reeling from the news of having to shut down again.
"To know that retail and things like that are going to be open! We actually have follow these guidelines forever and it's really disappointing. It makes us feel like it's an attack against our industry," Jeni Zimmer, Stript Wax Bar Manager, said.
For restaurants, they had to get permits to expand into parking lots and on the streets. They invested in canopies and plexiglass in outdoor heaters. Now what?
RELATED: Here's what will close under the Bay Area stay-at-home order
"We spent a lot of money just to get to this point." said Kevin Weinberg, co -owner of the Walnut Creek Yacht club. Outdoor dining, he says, has been a lifeline.
"Take that away and it'll be a closure blow for a lot of places," he said. "We can't just hibernate until this is over."
Zimmer said "It's really scary. I feel for my employees. I feel for all of my friends and family that are in these industries that keep getting shut down. Watching them lose businesses left and right is distressing."
2020 isn't over yet.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic