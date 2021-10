Here's how Bay Area spent the 1st weekend with return of indoor mask mandates

EMBED >More News Videos Masks are flying off store shelves once again, as mandates return to help stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A sense of deja vu struck many people out for the first weekend since eight out of nine Bay Area counties reinstated indoor mask mandates "Honestly, I think it was something we thought was going to come back," said Danville diner, Tomer Fidelman.For some out and about, it's a small change.For others, it's more of an adjustment to something that thought they had left behind weeks ago."We've had a couple of upset customers here, which I tell them I don't make the rules. I just ask people to abide by them," said Carla Ahern, the owner of Bliss Danville.For many businesses, the new rules is just another step in the song and dance they've had to deal with since COVID struck in March 2020.Max Brown, the general manager of the Danville Brewing Company said, his staff masked up a week ahead of the Contra Costa County's official order."Just trying to follow the rules, whatever they may be. You know, changing week to week. We're all here on the same ride. We're just trying to do what's right by the customer and right by the brand," he said.So for now, it's a return to the masks. Whether we like it, or not.