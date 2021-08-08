Here's how Bay Area spent the 1st weekend with return of indoor mask mandates

"Honestly, I think it was something we thought was going to come back," said Danville diner, Tomer Fidelman.
RELATED: Employees explore legal action against anti-mask group harassing South Bay businesses
For some out and about, it's a small change.
For others, it's more of an adjustment to something that thought they had left behind weeks ago.
"We've had a couple of upset customers here, which I tell them I don't make the rules. I just ask people to abide by them," said Carla Ahern, the owner of Bliss Danville.
For many businesses, the new rules is just another step in the song and dance they've had to deal with since COVID struck in March 2020.
WATCH: Mask mandates are back in Bay Area, so what's the safest one to wear? Here's what doctor says
Max Brown, the general manager of the Danville Brewing Company said, his staff masked up a week ahead of the Contra Costa County's official order.
"Just trying to follow the rules, whatever they may be. You know, changing week to week. We're all here on the same ride. We're just trying to do what's right by the customer and right by the brand," he said.
So for now, it's a return to the masks. Whether we like it, or not.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Everything to know about California's reopening
- What we know about the delta variant of COVID-19 following new CDC report
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
- COVID-19 vaccine: Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area