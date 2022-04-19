Man leads police on wild chase from Sonoma County to West Oakland

Man leads police on wild chase through several Bay Area cities

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is in custody after a wild chase that started in Sonoma County and ended in West Oakland on Tuesday.

SKY7 followed the pursuit as it was coming to an end where at one point, the truck's tailgate nearly fell off and ended up dragging on the ground.

The driver also narrowly missed hitting a bicyclist as he turned a corner and not long after that, he pulled over and got out of the truck.

He jogged toward an intersection but turned around when he saw a police car. He then ran back to the truck but officers were able to take him into custody.

The California Highway Patrol tells ABC7 News the man was initially pulled over for speeding in Sonoma County.

He stopped but sped off before the officer was able to write him a ticket.

