Bay Area corporations receive billions in federal funding during pandemic, yet appear not to retain employees

Data released from the Small Business Administration this week revealed which companies received billions of funding through the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP.
The ABC7 I-Team found 11,931 corporations received at least $4.9 billion in federal loans intended for small businesses. The program launched in early April with the intention of helping small businesses stay afloat amid impacts from the pandemic.
"It was very narrowly focused looking at the payroll and trying to help businesses keep their employees paid," said SBA District Director Julie Clowes.
RELATED: I-TEAM: Wealthy Bay Area private schools receive millions in PPP funding
Yet, according to the data released this week at least 730 corporations, including dozens of tech companies and several employment agencies, reported retaining zero employees. ABC7 reached out to several corporations that received the most funding, but have yet to hear back.
ABC7's Stephanie Sierra: "730 corporations reported retaining zero employees is a lot. Could there be another explanation?"
Clowes: "If it says zero, I have to believe it's more of a data reporting error or field the bank just didn't capture for some reason."
But it raises the question why would an application for a multi-million dollar loan be approved without the company identifying jobs would be retained? In order to apply, the borrower must certify the funds will be used to retain workers and maintain payroll.
RELATED: I-TEAM Analysis: 22 Bay Area public companies received $69 million in PPP funding intended for small businesses
"It's an absolute outrage," said Danielle Brian, executive director of the Project on Government Oversight. "The real incentive for many of these companies is these extremely low interest rate the government was providing. One percent loans. That's free money for them."
According to the SBA, even if these corporations don't qualify for a forgivable loan, the one percent interest rate will still be honored and there is no penalty.
It's important to point out, these one percent loans are available up to five years in many cases.
Curious which Bay Area companies got the money?
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US