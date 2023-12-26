TIMELINE: Rain returns to Bay Area Wednesday in final week of 2023

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain will return to the Bay Area in the last week of the year. A cold front will bring scattered showers to the region on Wednesday.
This is a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale and the biggest impact will be slick and slow travel.
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
More rain is expected Friday into Saturday. New Year's Eve is looking dry at the moment.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live