TIMELINE: Rain returns to Bay Area Wednesday in final week of 2023

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Tuesday, December 26, 2023 5:42PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly cloudy Boxing Day before showers return
It will be a mostly cloudy Boxing Day with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s before showers and gusty winds return tomorrow.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain will return to the Bay Area in the last week of the year. A cold front will bring scattered showers to the region on Wednesday.

This is a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale and the biggest impact will be slick and slow travel.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

  • 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. showers arrive in the North Bay
  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. scattered showers slide south across the rest of the Bay Area
  • 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. showers wrap up
  • Rainfall totals up to half an inch possible
  • South winds will gust 15-35 mph
  • Unfortunately, little to no new snow in the Sierra

More rain is expected Friday into Saturday. New Year's Eve is looking dry at the moment.

