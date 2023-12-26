TIMELINE: Rain returns to Bay Area Wednesday in final week of 2023

It will be a mostly cloudy Boxing Day with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s before showers and gusty winds return tomorrow.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain will return to the Bay Area in the last week of the year. A cold front will bring scattered showers to the region on Wednesday.

This is a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale and the biggest impact will be slick and slow travel.

5 a.m. - 9 a.m. showers arrive in the North Bay

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. scattered showers slide south across the rest of the Bay Area

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. showers wrap up

Rainfall totals up to half an inch possible

South winds will gust 15-35 mph

Unfortunately, little to no new snow in the Sierra

More rain is expected Friday into Saturday. New Year's Eve is looking dry at the moment.

