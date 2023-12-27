TIMELINE: Here's when showers, strong winds, and dangerous waves arrive in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is returning to the Bay Area for the last week of the year. Showers will cross the region Wednesday. This is a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
Slick travel is the biggest impact before dangerous and deadly waves arrive along our coast Thursday morning.
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
More rain is expected Friday into Saturday. New Year's Eve is looking dry at the moment.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live