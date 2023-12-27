TIMELINE: Here's when showers, strong winds, and dangerous waves arrive in Bay Area

Showers and gusty winds will arrive in the North Bay before noon and spread south throughout the afternoon and evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is returning to the Bay Area for the last week of the year. Showers will cross the region Wednesday. This is a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Slick travel is the biggest impact before dangerous and deadly waves arrive along our coast Thursday morning.

SHOWERS

Our cold front is currently moving onshore around Eureka, Ca.

8 a.m. - noon: showers arrive first in the North Bay between

Noon - 6 p.m.: showers spread south across the rest of the Bay Area

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: showers begin to wrap up and push east

WIND

Advisory in effect along the Marin/Sonoma coast until 4 p.m. for gusts up to 50 mph

SURF

Dangerous surf arrives around sunrise Thursday morning

Waves could be as high as 30 feet

High Surf Warning in effect along the entire coastline.

More rain is expected Friday into Saturday. New Year's Eve is looking dry at the moment.

