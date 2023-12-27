  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

TIMELINE: Here's when showers, strong winds, and dangerous waves arrive in Bay Area

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Wednesday, December 27, 2023 3:58PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Showers and gusty winds arrive in afternoon
Showers and gusty winds will arrive in the North Bay before noon and spread south throughout the afternoon and evening.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is returning to the Bay Area for the last week of the year. Showers will cross the region Wednesday. This is a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Slick travel is the biggest impact before dangerous and deadly waves arrive along our coast Thursday morning.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

SHOWERS

  • Our cold front is currently moving onshore around Eureka, Ca.
  • 8 a.m. - noon: showers arrive first in the North Bay between
  • Noon - 6 p.m.: showers spread south across the rest of the Bay Area
  • 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: showers begin to wrap up and push east

WIND

  • Advisory in effect along the Marin/Sonoma coast until 4 p.m. for gusts up to 50 mph

SURF

  • Dangerous surf arrives around sunrise Thursday morning
  • Waves could be as high as 30 feet
  • High Surf Warning in effect along the entire coastline.

More rain is expected Friday into Saturday. New Year's Eve is looking dry at the moment.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW