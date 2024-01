TIMELINE: Scattered Bay Area showers through Wednesday with Sierra snow

Light showers are back this morning with some slick roads for the morning commute but rain exits midday for a sunny and dry afternoon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Light rain and scattered showers are in the forecast for parts of Tuesday and Wednesday. The main impact will be slick and slower travel as both days are a level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Here's a breakdown.

TUESDAY

11 a.m.: Light showers, mainly SF, Oakland and cities south

Light showers, mainly SF, Oakland and cities south Dry with clear skies after midday

WEDNESDAY

5/6 a.m.: Isolated, light showers along the coast

Isolated, light showers along the coast 11 a.m.: Light showers across the Bay Area

Light showers across the Bay Area 4/5 p.m.: Light showers mainly in the South Bay

Light showers mainly in the South Bay 6 p.m.: Showers wrapping up

Showers wrapping up 11 p.m.: Dry, mainly clear skies.

