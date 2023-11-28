Timeline: Scattered showers to arrive in Bay Area tonight

Frost advisories and freeze warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. with our coldest cities starting out in the 30s. It is a mostly sunny day before light scattered showers move through overnight.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is making its way back into the Bay Area this week. ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma has more on what to expect.

Light scattered showers will arrive after 7 p.m. Tuesday and linger into Wednesday morning.

This will be beneficial rainfall with no real hydrological concerns, Tuma says.

This will be a Level 1 on ABC7's Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Tuesday

It will be totally dry during the daylight hours on Tuesday. Showers will arrive after 7 p.m.

Wednesday

There will be on and off showers overnight into Wednesday. Slick roads will be the biggest impact for the Wednesday morning traffic rush.

Showers are expected to exit the region between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

