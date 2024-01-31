'Storm prep mode': Bay Area braces for atmospheric river, possible flooding

San Francisco Bay Area residents are bracing for Wednesday's atmospheric river storm and preparing what they can for potential flooding.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- On New Years Day in 2023, those who live in the East Bay remember the torrential rains flooding many local waterways, especially on El Capitan Drive in Danville where homes were inundated with water. The Trucco family had water up to their front door and had to be rescued.

"Actually, the fire department had to take us out of our house," Joy Trucco said." I couldn't get out of my house.

"That was last year so now you must have a little bit of fear?" ABC7 News reporter Leslie Brinkley asked.

"Anxiety. Oh yes, I do and my two next door neighbors - we all do. Very scary," Trucco answered.

Public works departments say last year's storm was problematic because it swept through as all the leaves fell from the trees, clogging the drains. This time, the late January timing means the leaves are already cleared out.

"We're in storm prep mode. As always, we're doing our due diligence and we're making sure we're clearing out our storm drains, catch basins and roadside ditches," Kelly Kalfsbeek, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Public Works Department said. "We have all staff and all hands on deck."

Sandbag stations around the county are stocked up with officials urging residents to bag up before the heavy rain comes, since runoff could happen quickly with the soil already super saturated.

"With the ground saturated, trees are more likely to fall," Kalfsbeek added.

Danville residents say they've seen a lot of debris removed in many locations but say more could be done to mitigate flood risks.

The operations chief with San Ramon Valley Fire District said that along with other Contra Costa agencies, they've gotten OES approval to have extra resources on standby for this atmospheric river including five extra engines, a dozer, a hand crew and a swift water task force - just in case.

