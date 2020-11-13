Storm brings rain to Bay Area on Friday the 13th, more wet weather coming next week

Today's storm, which Nicco has appropriately nicknamed "Jason," will move into the North Bay this morning and the rest of the Bay Area will be wet by this afternoon.
Say hello to Jason.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 13, 2020
It's #FridayThe13th & we have a rain storm🌨️.
I named it Jason....😉#StormWatch #BayArea pic.twitter.com/CEwXW7lF72
Nicco says expect moderate rain in the North Bay up until about noon, "then it slips into the rest of the bay as we head towards the evening commute."
The rain will taper, but it could be a little heavier in the East Bay Hills around 5 p.m.
Nicco says drivers should use caution during the evening commute due to pockets of moderate rain, low visibility and slippery roadways.
Our evening #commute could be a bit scary during this #FridayThe13th @JobinaABC7 pic.twitter.com/SOH2lj1Obl— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 13, 2020
The wet weather is expected to clear between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the Bay Area will get more wet weather next week with a chance of rain on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
"Right now, those storms are 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, but because they are over a three day period, up to a half inch is possible," said Nicco.
While the much-needed rain is welcome news, Nicco says "we don't need heavy rain right now while the burn scars are healing."
2020 has been a devastating and record-breaking year for wildfires in California.
Nicco says next week's rain is expected to be "light enough" that we don't have to worry about flooding in the Bay Area.