Timeline: Rain moves through Bay Area Wednesday evening with dry period ahead

ByDrew Tuma via KGO logo
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 7:33PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly morning, showers arrive this evening
We will see dry skies in this morning before showers arrive after 4 p.m., but luckily the level 1 storm is fast-moving and flooding concerns remain low.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One final quick-moving cold front moves through Wednesday evening before our extended dry pattern sets up starting Thursday.

This is a level 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Rain arrives after 3 p.m. Wednesday first in the North Bay and will exit the region close to midnight.

Rainfall totals will be less than 1/2" in most areas.

Flooding concerns are much lower with this fast moving storm than with previous storms.

A Winter Storm Warning in effect starting at 4pm today for up to 20" of Sierra snow.

Sunshine returns Thursday, and the forecast remains dry through next week.

