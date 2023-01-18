Timeline: Rain moves through Bay Area Wednesday evening with dry period ahead

We will see dry skies in this morning before showers arrive after 4 p.m., but luckily the level 1 storm is fast-moving and flooding concerns remain low.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One final quick-moving cold front moves through Wednesday evening before our extended dry pattern sets up starting Thursday.

This is a level 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

Rain arrives after 3 p.m. Wednesday first in the North Bay and will exit the region close to midnight.

Rainfall totals will be less than 1/2" in most areas.

Flooding concerns are much lower with this fast moving storm than with previous storms.

A Winter Storm Warning in effect starting at 4pm today for up to 20" of Sierra snow.

Sunshine returns Thursday, and the forecast remains dry through next week.

