Timeline: Flood Watch in effect for entire Bay Area this weekend with more rain, strong winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A stronger Level 3 storm will then come in Saturday morning and Sunday's rain will be a Level 1 storm.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says a Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Bay Area this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday

Light showers return around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Heaviest rain and strongest winds will occur between 6 a.m. - noon. This is when we have the highest threat for flooding.

Winds will be strong between 6am-noon with gusts up to 50mph. More trees down likely.

Between noon - 6 p.m. winds will start to slow down, showers turn lighter and more scattered, but a thunderstorm is possible.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area for the threat of new flooding.

Light scattered showers will continue on and off through Sunday.

