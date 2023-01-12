Timeline: Rain returns Friday, stronger storm Saturday morning with Bay Area Flood Watch in effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a dry day on Thursday, rain returns Friday with a Level 2 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, and with a stronger storm Saturday morning with a Level 3. Sunday's rain will be a Level 1 storm.
ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says a Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Bay Area this weekend.
Rain begins Friday around 10 a.m. with scattered downpours and the chance for thunderstorms until 6 p.m.
There will likely be a much-needed break late Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday.
Light rain returns before sunrise on Saturday. Winds will be gusty between 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday. Gusts will likely be 40mph+, causing more trees to come down.
Between 8 a.m. - noon Saturday, periods of heavy rain will likely cause localized flooding. The best chance of flooding is likely East Bay/SF and points North.
Between noon - 4 p.m. Saturday showers become lighter and more scattered in nature.
Light scattered showers will continue on and off through Sunday.
