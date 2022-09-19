Bay Area weekend storm cancels events, causes power outages and spinouts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the rain took many by surprise Sunday, toppling trees, causing spinouts and cancelling events.

"I came out, my car's not damaged I'm happy about that," said Jamie Seaman.

A Sunday morning surprise for neighbors on Quigg Drive in Santa Rosa, half of a tall tree splitting, and toppling overnight, hitting a car.

"Last night, we had a lot of wind it looks like it came down," said Seaman.

The National Park Service shared a picture, after gusty winds downed a tree on Ottinger's Hill at Pt. Reyes.

The steady rain made driving treacherous. The CHP says weather conditions likely caused this driver of a car to spinout, strike a tree and rollover on Whitehall Lane near Yountville. Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries.

The storm caused about 4,000 PG &E customers in Napa to lose power after a utility pole sparked.

"The dog starting barking at 1am, I looked out the window then fireworks, It looked like something blew up on the power pole, dripping embers," said neighbor Chuck Taylor.

A Napa Church held Sunday Services in the dark for its parishioners.

"About 15 mins into service the power went off so we opened the doors for air circulation. It was a little dark but we were able to praise the lord," said Pastor Jose Miranda from Iglesia Comunidad Vino Nuevo.

Treasure Island's power has been restored after a downed power pole left part of the island, including a popular restaurant, without power. However, it's not known if severe weather was the cause of the downed power pole.

Video shows the downed power line and pole less than a mile from Mersea Restaurant and Bar, which was forced to cancel and early event.

In Mill Valley, a steady rain fell most of the day leaving one festival, all wet.

Heavy downpours forced the 65th Mill Valley Fall Arts festival to be scaled down quickly.

This is tragic, considering it's a small event, we were always just making it," said Executive Director Steve Bajor.

Most of the 130 artists attending, packed up early, except Potter Tina Fosella.

"We stuck it out yes, but we're happy to have the rain in California," said Fosella.

There's also chance of thunderstorms Monday, according to ABC7 meteorologist Lisa Argen.

The chance for scattered showers continues through Tuesday morning.

It's important to note that this will not end fire season - more likely to slow it.

Both September 2017 and 2019 had hot weather early in September followed by mid-month rains. Fast forward to October 2017 and 2019, the Wine Country and Kincade Fires started respectively.

We need more rainfall up in the lower elevations and solid rain over a period of time to end fire season.

