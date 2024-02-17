TIMELINE: Pair of storms hit the Bay Area this weekend; rain continuing into next week

ABC7 News meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has the latest on Saturday's Level 2 moderate storm in an extended weather outlook.

ABC7 News meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has the latest on Saturday's Level 2 moderate storm in an extended weather outlook.

ABC7 News meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has the latest on Saturday's Level 2 moderate storm in an extended weather outlook.

ABC7 News meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has the latest on Saturday's Level 2 moderate storm in an extended weather outlook.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is heading into another rainy stretch in the forecast this weekend with a Level 1 and Level 2 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale and potentially feet of snow could hit the Tahoe area.

The first storm Saturday is wet and windy but the second storm Sunday night into Monday has the potential to be stronger with a higher chance of storm damage in the form of downed trees and flooding.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

WATCH: Latest AccuWeather forecast

A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the Bay Area starting Sunday and lasting through Wednesday. Flooding is possible on roads and smaller streams and creeks. ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says rivers do look to stay within their banks.

Wind gusts have ranged from 20 to 40 mph this afternoon, but both the wind and rain will ease up as we head into the late night hours.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

SATURDAY STORM LEVEL 1

Expect light rain in the morning.

Heaviest rain falls in the afternoon.

Afternoon will also feature gusty winds 20-40 mph

High Surf Advisory in effect for waves up to 28 feet

Sierra snow 4"-8"

SUNDAY PM - MONDAY STORM LEVEL 2

Light Rain arrives in the afternoon

Has potential to be upgraded to Level 3 storm Sunday

Heaviest Rain occurs at night Sunday into Monday morning

Gusty Winds up to 40 mph

Monday morning has the potential to see storm damage across the region

Sierra Snow 2 to 4 feet!!

MORE: TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Showers will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as well, but both days are a Level 1.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live