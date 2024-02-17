  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: Pair of storms hit the Bay Area this weekend; rain continuing into next week

ByDrew Tuma and Frances Dinglasan KGO logo
Sunday, February 18, 2024
ABC7 extended weather coverage on Bay Area Level 2 storm
ABC7 News meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has the latest on Saturday's Level 2 moderate storm in an extended weather outlook.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is heading into another rainy stretch in the forecast this weekend with a Level 1 and Level 2 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale and potentially feet of snow could hit the Tahoe area.

The first storm Saturday is wet and windy but the second storm Sunday night into Monday has the potential to be stronger with a higher chance of storm damage in the form of downed trees and flooding.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

WATCH: Latest AccuWeather forecast

A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the Bay Area starting Sunday and lasting through Wednesday. Flooding is possible on roads and smaller streams and creeks. ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says rivers do look to stay within their banks.

Wind gusts have ranged from 20 to 40 mph this afternoon, but both the wind and rain will ease up as we head into the late night hours.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

SATURDAY STORM LEVEL 1

  • Expect light rain in the morning.
  • Heaviest rain falls in the afternoon.
  • Afternoon will also feature gusty winds 20-40 mph
  • High Surf Advisory in effect for waves up to 28 feet
  • Sierra snow 4"-8"

SUNDAY PM - MONDAY STORM LEVEL 2

  • Light Rain arrives in the afternoon
  • Has potential to be upgraded to Level 3 storm Sunday
  • Heaviest Rain occurs at night Sunday into Monday morning
  • Gusty Winds up to 40 mph
  • Monday morning has the potential to see storm damage across the region
  • Sierra Snow 2 to 4 feet!!

MORE: TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Showers will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as well, but both days are a Level 1.

