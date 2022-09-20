Weekend storm lets Bay Area firefighters catch breath, pausing critical fire conditions

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The weekend storm brought some much-needed rainfall to the Bay Area, and firefighters say the moisture has paused critical fire conditions for the moment.

From a week of intense, record heat in the Bay Area to a rare September storm across the region which brought some highly desirable rain - it's been an unusual month for weather.

There were spinouts in the rain, as a wreck in Napa County sent two people to the hospital. Many activities were washed out Sunday like the Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival which turned into a muddy mess.

"So we're still in drought type conditions," said Southern Marin Fire Battalion Chief Matt Barnes.

Barnes says the storm brought enough rain to delay critical fire conditions in some areas.

"So that was good, it puts the pause on a bit of fire weather concern but we're definitely not out of the woods by any means - in just a few days of warm dry air and we're back to critical," Barnes added.

Crews were back at work with fire prevention measures Monday, removing dead or dying trees near Mt. Tam.

"We're glad to see a nice early storm come in early September," said Andrea Rodriguez from Sonoma Water.

In Sonoma County, two reservoirs, Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma received two inches of rain, although both remain below capacity.

"The one rainstorm was really nice but we're not out of the woods yet. We ask everyone please turn off your irrigation as we get into fall, still save that water," Rodriguez added.

California's epic drought continues. Firefighters are hoping for continuous rain over a long period this winter.

