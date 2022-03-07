ukraine

Bay Area shows support for Ukraine with vigils, fundraisers and concerts

By Cornell Barnard
Bay Area shows support for Ukraine with vigils, fundraisers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This weekend the Bay Area is showing its support for Ukraine in a big way, from vigils to benefit concerts with many locals are getting creative finding ways to help.

There was a "Concert for Peace" in San Francisco's Hayes Valley on Saturday, musicians from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music raising money to help the people of Ukraine.

Donations raised will go to Direct Relief, an organization providing medical supplies in Ukraine.

Violinist Rose Crelli organized the concert, after seeing heartbreaking images of destruction on TV.

Russia assault halts evacuations for 2nd time, Ukraine official says
Russia-Ukraine Crisis (1 of 58)

A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling



"Every single donation counts, every note you hear today will have so much meaning behind it," said Crelli.

Ukrainian native Victor Bondereva and his family are moved so many strangers are stepping up to help.

"It's absolutely heartwarming to see the whole world supporting Ukraine, every little bit counts," said Elenora Bondereva.

Organizers say Saturday's concert raised $6,000 in donations.

Ukrainian refugees arrive in Bay Area sharing heartbreaking stories of leaving everything behind
We're seeing the first refugees from war-torn Ukraine arrive in the Bay Area. Some barely made it out alive.



Kseniya Naturina Fenner was selling Vareniki, tradititional Ukrainian dumplings in Golden Gate Park, proceeds will help humanitarian relief efforts. Kseniya is a former peace corps volunteer in Ukraine.

"It's less about the dumplings and more about getting the word out about really big issue Ukraine has a lot to offer," said Fenner.

In the East Bay, several dozen people gathered for a vigil at the Lafayette Hillside War Memorial to pray and support Ukriane.

"The grief we feel about wars in the world, we bring to this hillside as a testament to the cost of war," said Lafayette resident Lynn MacMichael.

The Bay Area is reaching out to help a country in need. Back at the concert, the Ukrainian national anthem was played as the finale.

Local and national support for people in Ukraine

