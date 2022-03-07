Bay Area shows support for Ukraine with vigils, fundraisers and concerts

There was a "Concert for Peace" in San Francisco's Hayes Valley on Saturday, musicians from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music raising money to help the people of Ukraine.
Donations raised will go to Direct Relief, an organization providing medical supplies in Ukraine.
Violinist Rose Crelli organized the concert, after seeing heartbreaking images of destruction on TV.
"Every single donation counts, every note you hear today will have so much meaning behind it," said Crelli.
Ukrainian native Victor Bondereva and his family are moved so many strangers are stepping up to help.
"It's absolutely heartwarming to see the whole world supporting Ukraine, every little bit counts," said Elenora Bondereva.
Organizers say Saturday's concert raised $6,000 in donations.
Kseniya Naturina Fenner was selling Vareniki, tradititional Ukrainian dumplings in Golden Gate Park, proceeds will help humanitarian relief efforts. Kseniya is a former peace corps volunteer in Ukraine.
"It's less about the dumplings and more about getting the word out about really big issue Ukraine has a lot to offer," said Fenner.
In the East Bay, several dozen people gathered for a vigil at the Lafayette Hillside War Memorial to pray and support Ukriane.
"The grief we feel about wars in the world, we bring to this hillside as a testament to the cost of war," said Lafayette resident Lynn MacMichael.
The Bay Area is reaching out to help a country in need. Back at the concert, the Ukrainian national anthem was played as the finale.
