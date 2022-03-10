weather

Dangerous, gusty winds moving through Bay Area

Dangerous wind storm to hit the Bay Area Thursday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stay safe! Strong gusty winds will continue through the morning in the Bay Area

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Thursday until 10 a.m. for the Diablo Range, East Bay Hills and North Bay Mountains along with a wind advisory until 4 p.m. for Solano County.

Prepare early to prevent possible damage from dangerous winds gusting 40 to 55 mph.

Make sure to secure all outdoor items, avoid parking under trees and charge batteries in case you lose power overnight.

High profile vehicles driving across east/west bridges like the Richmond San Rafael Bridge, the Bay Bridge, San Mateo Bridge and Dumbarton Bridge will deal with gusty crosswinds.

The excessive speed and exceptionally dry air elevate our fire danger.

We would be under fire weather watches, but the vegetation in the Bay Area is not too dry and the temperature is mild.

