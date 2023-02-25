  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
WEATHER

Storm timeline: A break for Saturday with more rain expected through middle of next week

Lisa Argen Image
ByLisa Argen KGO logo
Saturday, February 25, 2023 7:14PM
Timeline: A brief break with more rain expected through next week
EMBED <>More Videos

Sunday is another Level 1 system with about a third of an inch of rain or less. Then more rain is expected through Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday's rain is ending as we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day.

Sunday is another Level 1 system arriving 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. with about a third of an inch of rain or less.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

VIDEO: A look at the best snow videos from rare snowfall across Bay Area

Monday will bring more morning rain.

It's a colder system with more low snow levels and thunderstorms possible.

VIDEO: SKY7 flies over Bay Area snow-capped mountains, hills

This system will wind down through the evening commute.

Rainfall will be adding up to over an inch combining the Sunday and Monday totals in some neighborhoods.

The mountains will be seeing 5-7 feet through Thursday.

More rain for Tuesday with rain ending Wednesday.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW