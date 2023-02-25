Sunday is another Level 1 system with about a third of an inch of rain or less. Then more rain is expected through Tuesday.

Storm timeline: A break for Saturday with more rain expected through middle of next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday's rain is ending as we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day.

Sunday is another Level 1 system arriving 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. with about a third of an inch of rain or less.

Monday will bring more morning rain.

It's a colder system with more low snow levels and thunderstorms possible.

This system will wind down through the evening commute.

Rainfall will be adding up to over an inch combining the Sunday and Monday totals in some neighborhoods.

The mountains will be seeing 5-7 feet through Thursday.

More rain for Tuesday with rain ending Wednesday.

