Bay Bridge traffic in San Francisco returns to 90% of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you think traffic is picking up, you're right. It's affecting one route in particular -- along Interstate 80 and the Bay Bridge.Commuters were backed up Wednesday evening on San Francisco streets, trying to get on the span.The Metropolitan Transportation Commission said traffic on the Bay Bridge has returned to about 90% of pre-pandemic levels.Transportation officials said it is due in part to the economy opening up more.Randy Rentschler of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission said the solution is for people to take public transportation.Rentschler said, "until that happens we're going to see more and more and a building of traffic. You know the metering lights came on a little while ago they've stayed on. So the experience that people are having is real."The MTC said public transportation ridership is still down 90 percent across the Bay Area.