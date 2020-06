WATCH LIVE: Protesters block westbound lanes of traffic on Bay Bridge

SF Bay Bridge shut down by protests pic.twitter.com/UcQQEGTgAw — Mandeep (@mandeepnyc) June 14, 2020

Cops on foot going to the front pic.twitter.com/4LZR56CCoa — Mandeep (@mandeepnyc) June 15, 2020

We keep driving intermittently and then pausing. Cops create this unit and keep popping out whenever traffic gets blocked again pic.twitter.com/1uoyWE0iq9 — Mandeep (@mandeepnyc) June 15, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Traffic has been brought to a standstill on the Bay Bridge Sunday.Just before 5 p.m., a line of cars was seen blocking every lane on the westbound span.ABC7 News heard reports of officers stopping cars on the bridge at Yerba Buena Island.There were initial reports of a sideshow, but people with signs can be seen on the bridge.