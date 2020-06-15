WATCH LIVE: Protesters block westbound lanes of traffic on Bay Bridge

Just before 5 p.m., a line of cars was seen blocking every lane on the westbound span.
ABC7 News heard reports of officers stopping cars on the bridge at Yerba Buena Island.
There were initial reports of a sideshow, but people with signs can be seen on the bridge.
SF Bay Bridge shut down by protests pic.twitter.com/UcQQEGTgAw— Mandeep (@mandeepnyc) June 14, 2020
Cops on foot going to the front pic.twitter.com/4LZR56CCoa— Mandeep (@mandeepnyc) June 15, 2020
We keep driving intermittently and then pausing. Cops create this unit and keep popping out whenever traffic gets blocked again pic.twitter.com/1uoyWE0iq9— Mandeep (@mandeepnyc) June 15, 2020
