BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- A two-alarm fire left two families displaced in Contra Costa County on Sunday.Crews say the fire started just before 2:30a.m. between two homes on Loftus Road in Bay Point.Flames destroyed some cars parked outside those homes.Embers from that fire spread to another home across the street.But firefighters were able to put those flames out quickly.The cause of the fire is under investigation.