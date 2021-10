EMBED >More News Videos A family of bears joined other families at Pope Beach in South Lake Tahoe.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KGO) -- Even a mother bear and her cub have to find ways to beat the summer heat somehow.Video recorded by Paul Huber caught two bears enjoying an afternoon swim in his backyard poll in Glendale, California on July 2.Both bears looked like they fit right in with a backyard invitation, with the bear cub even seen climbing out of the pool as any other human would.