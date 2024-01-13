  • Watch Now

Miller Lite launches non-alcoholic beer mints for 'Dry January'

Saturday, January 13, 2024 10:19PM
Miller Lite launches non-alcoholic mint for 'Dry January'
Miller Lite wants to help you stay on track this Dry January with a new non-alcoholic mint.
Miller Lite is jumping on the Dry January bandwagon.

The trend means giving up alcohol for the first month of the year.

The beer brand launched a non-alcoholic beer mint that promises to have have the same great taste as Miller Lite without the alcohol.

They start out minty and then the taste of Miller Lite emerges as you continue to chew them.

The beer mints went on now on sale Jan. 12 at millerlitebeermints.com. A second beer mint drop is set for Jan. 19.

Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
