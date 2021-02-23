Education

Solano County parents frustrated with distance learning create classroom in their garage

By
BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Broken eggs and rotting yokes on a suburban sidewalk. Your house might also become a target if you put up a sign urging California schools to reopen.

"You can hide in the dark to do it, but your point will never be made because we don't know what you have to say," said Jimmy Ferrucci about the people who pelted his yard last weekend.

Jimmy and his wife Sarah made their statement months ago. You've heard of one room school houses? How about the two-car garage school house where the Ferrucci family, their kids and friends attend class together.

"We are advocating for our children. Standing up. Saying we want an option," said Sarah.

RELATED: North Bay parents divided over controversial 'Missing all CA students' billboard calling to reopen schools

The classes are taught on Zoom by teachers of the Benicia Unified School District. But instead of each child staying alone at home, 6th graders from Benicia Middle School take classes here.

"It is better here with my friends than socializing at home," said Alley Largaespada.

"Are you learning as much this way?" we asked Dominik Ferrucci.

"No," he said.

They have gathered five days a week since August, attending classes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They work together, lunch together, play together, and even have PE together -- experiences their parents try to make as normal as possible in these strange times.

RELATED: California school reopening map shows private schools opening in-person where public schools aren't

"I think it is absurd," said Alley's dad, Carlos Largaespada. "We are the only state where our kids can't go to school. Can't play sports. The social element for them is detrimental. Getting up in the morning to look at a computer screen? That sucks."

Out of curiosity, we asked for a show of hands. How many of the six students had been vaccinated. None.

How many have had COVID-19? None.

Granted, they're a small sample and living in a bit of an educational bubble, just one class in a garage with broken eggshells out front.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationbeniciabuilding a better bay areaeducationsolano countyschoolcovid 19 pandemicreopening californiastudents
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some East Bay teachers discourage kids from in-person learning
3 children injured after car crashes into SoCal preschool
CA lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
Show More
Bay Area could join red tier soon: Here's what will change
South Bay officials explain issues with vaccination cancellation
San Jose teacher prepares for return of students
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
Historic SF Victorian home moves to new location
More TOP STORIES News