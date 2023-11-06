1 critically injured after Berkeley police shooting during crime, authorities say

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was shot by Berkeley police while a crime was in progress Monday morning, authorities confirm.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

That person was transported to Highland Hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

It happened around 5:26 a.m. in the area of 7th and Grayson Streets.

The road is blocked off as police investigate.

ABC7 News has calls into police for more details on exactly what happened.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.