'Saudi Arabia of lithium': Biden, Newsom announce $35M investment in California mineral mining

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10902368" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

For years, there have been plans to phase out gasoline-powered cars, but the effort picked up speed with Gov. Newsom's executive order calling for 100% of in-state sales of new cars and trucks to be zero-emission by 2035.