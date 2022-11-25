Black Friday 2022: Bay Area shoppers line up early to score deals

There was a long line outside of Bass Pro Shops starting as early as 4:30 a.m., looking for deals this Black Friday,

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Holiday shopping fever is hitting the Bay Area this Black Friday.

Overnight, we've already seen dozens of people lined up at local stores.

There was a long line outside of Bass Pro Shops starting as early as 4:30 a.m., looking for deals on outdoor equipment like fishing poles, toys, hoodies and more.

The first 250 people in line got a gift card with a surprise amount to spend.

