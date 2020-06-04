Mill Valley mayor apologizes after backlash to Black Lives Matter comment 

During the city council meeting on Monday, a public commenter said a "White Silence is Violence" sign that he posted in town was torn down within hours. He asked what Mill Valley is doing to show that Black Lives Matter.
Community members are criticizing how Mayor Sashi Mcentee responded. "It is our council policy that we do not take action on issues that are not of immediate local importance," Mcentee said, "But we appreciate hearing everybody's comments."
More than 10,000 people have signed two petitions calling on Mcentee to step down or apologize.
In an initial statement released Tuesday, Mcentee did apologize for her comment and said she stands behind Black Lives Matter.
"After reviewing the video, I understand your concerns," she said. "Let me be clear that the tragic death of George Floyd is of immediate local importance along with being a national issue." She went on to say that as a person of color herself she understands the importance of words and has been on the receiving end of bigotry. She explained that her comments, "referred to a long-standing City Council policy regarding national issues and a policy that prevents councilmembers from discussing items that are not previously agendized in accordance with the law."
June 3, 2020
Mcentee released a second statement on Wednesday where she called on community members to gather at 5p.m. on Thursday in Mill Valley to address these issues.
Still, the remark itself is bringing to light deeper issues in Mill Valley, including issues of privilege in a community that is predominantly white.
J.C. Farr is the principal, and the first black principal, at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley. He says issues of race are very local.
"We have less than 20% students of color, and about 4-5% African-Americans," Farr said, "And so there's a social adjustment that takes place when students come to Tam that creates real challenges...you have to be able to code switch a lot more."
The issues, however, are not alone to Mill Valley. Other suburban areas in the Bay Area, including Corte Madera and Greenbrae, have been restricting access to some malls and beefing up security out of fears potential protests and violence could make their way to the quiet suburbs.
Parts of Marin County are shutting down due to the protests. Here in Greenbrae - the Bon Air mall has closed off access on one side & the CVS has closed.— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 2, 2020
Should be noted there has been no looting/violence in this area. There is a peaceful protest planned at 1:30 in Marin City. pic.twitter.com/1297LIk39P
"It's not surprising to me to see progressives, liberal, when the issues come to knock on their front door, respond in similar ways to conservatives," Farr said.
"It's almost like it's OK as long as it is over there," he added. "When it starts to get too close to home, then you really start to see people's true belief systems."
Farr says for people who want to be an ally the best thing to do is do your homework.
He is not joining the calls for Mayor Mcentee to step down, but said it is time for all communities to confront these issues even if uncomfortable.
"I'm not about canceling people. I believe you have to examine their track record," Farr said. "We need everyone to engage in a meaningful dialogue that I think would make us better, so I think this is an opportunity to make us a better, stronger, wiser community through this situation."
