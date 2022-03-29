building a better bay area

'BloomSF' events begin this week to welcome workers, visitors back

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All this week San Francisco is blooming as it welcomes workers back to the office and visitors back city after a long pandemic pause. BloomSF is part of Mayor London Breed's downtown recovery plan. You might notice flowers and entertainment around town.

DJ Mohit Kohli was bringing music and good vibes to a lunchtime crowd outside the Ferry Building

"It feels good to be out, I'm getting more gigs, the town is coming back alive," said Kohli.

Live events and performances are happening downtown this week to celebrate the return of many office workers.

"People need to party sometime, after a two-year pandemic we need to come back to partying," said Venky, a downtown office worker.

The party, all compliments of BloomSF, part of Mayor London Breed's downtown recovery plan, she received commitments from some of the city's top employers, that its workers would start returning this month.

Floral displays celebrating the city are blooming in lots of places.

It's hard to miss giant flower displays on Market Street and one in the middle of Union Square, where people were grabbing photos.

SF Travel Ambassador, Guadalupe Cano was welcoming visitors and passing out BloomSF buttons.

The Union Square Alliance says tourists are returning, after smash and grab robberies last November kept many away. There's still a large police presence here.

"After last year, a challenging time what we're seeing is we're coming back, tourists, visitors, and workers coming back to the office," said Marisa Rodriguez, President of Union Square Alliance.

