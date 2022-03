OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators are on the scene of a disturbing discovery in Oakland.A "mummified" body has been found inside a wall at the old Kaiser Convention Center.The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says the remains have been there long enough that the person's age and gender are unclear.The body was found by construction workers as they tore apart the wall.The Kaiser Center is under renovation and has been closed since 2005.The county coroner is on the scene.