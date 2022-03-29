New book helps women understand, use their inner power

"On a personal level, I decided to contribute to this agenda with the conviction of promoting women in competitive environment," says Bauer, who is featured as a Women's History Month guest on ABC7's "Midday Live" for her achievements.
The book seeks to serve as a guide for women to access better positions in their careers while sharing tools to understand and use their power, networking skills, and know how to promote themselves. It also offers 12 rules that provide skills to accelerate women's professional growth and emphasizes the importance of self care.
"Sometimes, we are not aware of how important this is," says Bauer.
You can learn more about "A Woman's Guide to Power, Presence and Protection" here and 100% of the royalties and profits from this book will be donated to FUNDES Latinoamerica and to World Neighbors.
