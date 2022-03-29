women's history month

New book helps women understand, use their inner power

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New book helps women understand, use their inner power

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monica Bauer, VP, Corporate Affairs, PepsiCo, has already published three books. However, "A Woman's Guide to Power, Presence and Protection" is a new message on how women can empower themselves.

"On a personal level, I decided to contribute to this agenda with the conviction of promoting women in competitive environment," says Bauer, who is featured as a Women's History Month guest on ABC7's "Midday Live" for her achievements.

RELATED: Reshma Saujani talks new book 'Pay Up,' why future of women and work is different than you think

The book seeks to serve as a guide for women to access better positions in their careers while sharing tools to understand and use their power, networking skills, and know how to promote themselves. It also offers 12 rules that provide skills to accelerate women's professional growth and emphasizes the importance of self care.

"Sometimes, we are not aware of how important this is," says Bauer.

You can learn more about "A Woman's Guide to Power, Presence and Protection" here and 100% of the royalties and profits from this book will be donated to FUNDES Latinoamerica and to World Neighbors.

Watch the full interview with Bauer in the video player above.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan franciscoemploymentbookswomen's history monthcareerswomen
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
Bay Area women to mark 100 years since historic 'Dipsea Hike'
Art installations celebrate women leaders of Santa Clara Co.
Alexis Hopkins becomes 1st woman drafted by professional baseball team
Sisters build on BBQ legacy of mother, an East Bay community icon
TOP STORIES
SJ officer shoots man holding gun after fight inside taqueria
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Biden signs Emmett Till Antilynching Act
Accused stalker of Apple CEO Tim Cook agrees to stay away
CA Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
Show More
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Expert tips on how to stop spam text messages
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
More TOP STORIES News