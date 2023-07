A 3-year-old boy is being treated for injuries after falling from a second-story window at a home in Brentwood Wednesday.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3-year-old boy is being treated for injuries after falling from a second-story window at a home in Brentwood Wednesday.

Paramedics rushed the boy to a waiting life flight helicopter, after he fell onto cement patio just after noon.

Video shot from behind the home on Bear Creek Drive shows the window screen pushed outward.

Firefighters say children falling from windows becomes more common as temperatures go up.

