Route Fire: SoCal brush fire explodes to 4,600 acres; Northbound I-5 reopens, SB partially shut down

CASTAIC, Calif. -- Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened following a brush fire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in Castaic in Southern California, according the California Highway Patrol. CAL FIRE says the so-called Route Fire has exploded to more than 4,600 acres, shutting down key roadways and prompting evacuation orders.

Southbound Interstate-5 partially reopened, the CHP told KFSN Thursday morning. The far right number 1 and 4 lane remain closed at Templin highway to Lake Hughes Rd.

The fire was reported shortly after noon in the area of Interstate-5 at Lake Hughes road, prompting a response from Los Angeles County and Angeles National Forest firefighters.

The flames sent thick plumes of smoke high into the air, combining with atmospheric conditions to form anvil-shaped clouds. The smoke was reported to be visible from neighboring Orange County.

At least seven firefighters are being treated for heat-related injuries, as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket large parts of California.

The blaze initially forced the closure of northbound I-5 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, resulting in a traffic backup that stretched for miles. All southbound lanes were shut down about 30 minutes later.

Video showed multiple emergency aircraft at the scene, including an air tanker that was conducing Phos-Chek drops. At least one crew of firefighters was attacking the flames on the ground after hiking up to the fire line.

Evacuations were ordered for Paradise Mobile Estates and all structures south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road. Residents in that area were ordered to evacuate to the north, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The cause of the blaze was unknown.