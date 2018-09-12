FTC warns about hurricane donation scams
As people on the East Coast brace for Hurricane Florence, the Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about making smart donations to help storm victims.
The FTC says the most important thing you can do is research the organization you want to help online.
Search the name to see if others say it's a scam. Also watch for charities with names that closely resemble those of better-known, reputable organizations.
Experts say you should research charities that seem to spring up overnight. Finally, be skeptical of anyone calling to thank you for a donation you don't remember making.
You can find a list of websites that vet charities here.
Porsche rolls out rental service
Porsche wants you to test drive its vehicles - by renting them.
The automaker is launching two pilot programs to allow people to rent Porches.
In October, customers in San Francisco and Los Angeles will be able to list their Porsche vehicles for rent on peer-to-peer car rental website Turo.
Porsche Drive launched in Atlanta this week. It offers hourly to weekly rentals of brand-new vehicles.
The cars will be delivered with a full tank of gas.
Prices for a four-hour rental start at $269, running up to more than $2,900 for a weekly rental.
GM recalls 240,000 vehicles
General Motors is recalling almost a quarter million vehicles due to problems with the rear brakes.
The recall includes many 2018 -2019 GMC Terrain, BuickBuick Lacrosse and Regal, Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Cruze, Malibu, Equinox, Volt, Impala and Bolt vehicles.
GM says the rear brake caliper pistons could have hydrogen gas trapped inside that makes the brakes feel soft. That could increase the risk of a crash.
Drivers can schedule an appointment at a dealership to remove the trapped gas.
Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
