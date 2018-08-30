7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: CVS puts Enfamil back on store shelves, DMV help for wait times, Starbucks testing healthier Frappuccinos

By
CVS wraps investigation, puts Enfamil back in stores

After temporarily pulling all Enfamil products from store shelves across the country, CVS Pharmacy says the chain is once again selling the baby formula brand.

CVS stopped sales after an incident reported in Tampa, FL last week. A mom there says the seal on an Enfamil bag she bought from CVS was broken.

Inside the bag, she says the contents were all-purpose flour, not infant formula.

After an internal investigation into its Enfamil products, CVS tells 7 On Your Side no further issues were found. As of Thursday, Enfamil products are back in stock.

Enfamil has not issued any recalls of their products.

Last year, an Arizona woman pleaded guilty to swapping out formula for flour in a money-making scheme.

DMV funding to help cut wait times

The state Assembly voted to send millions in funding to the DMV to help with long wait times for drivers.

No exact amount has been determined.

In order to receive the funds, the DMV must submit monthly financial reports to lawmakers.

Some Republican lawmakers argue the money will be mismanaged with the current DMV director overseeing operations.

Starbucks testing healthier Frappuccinos

Starbucks hopes cutting back on calories and sugar will bring more customers in for its Frappuccinos.

The company is testing out healthier recipes for the drink in California, Missouri, and Rhode Island.

Starbucks says sales dropped as people become more health-conscious.

The new formula for a 16-ounce caramel variety has 370 calories instead of 420.

It also cuts sugar to 49 grams instead of 67 grams.

Starbucks has a goal to cut sugar by 25 percent in its indulgent beverages by 2020.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernscvsbabyDMVstarbucks
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
British Airways won't re-book SF woman stranded by hurricane
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon expands tire installations at Sears, Southwest Early Bird check-in costs more
Tips on cleaning up your laptop
New app motivates kids to do their chores
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
In-N-Out faces backlash after donation to California GOP
Kmart and Sears stores start liquidation sales across US
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon expands tire installations at Sears, Southwest Early Bird check-in costs more
Bill extending nightlife hours in San Francisco, Oakland passes through Assembly
More Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Source says gun found on SF high school campus
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
In-N-Out faces backlash after donation to California GOP
I-680 reopens after chemical spill from truck crash Martinez
Couple says strangers hijacked hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Memorial for McCain held at Phoenix church
Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees
Kmart and Sears stores start liquidation sales across US
Show More
Giant blimp of London's mayor in yellow bikini to fly over Westminster
Lanes reopen after shooting on I-680 in SJ
SoCal man charged with threats to Globe over Trump editorials
Boy swept into sewer rescued after poking finger out of manhole
Heritage oak tree falls in Pleasant HIll -- who is responsible?
More News