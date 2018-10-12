Lime's restraining order denied; electric scooters back on San Francisco streets Monday

You've seen people zipping around in them all across the bay - rental electric scooters.Several cities, including Emeryville, Oakland, Piedmont and San Jose, have partnerships with at least one scooter company.Now in San Francisco, one company attempted to take legal action Friday to prevent SFMTA from issuing scooter permits to two other companies Monday.Lime says SFMTA was biased in its choosing of two other companies for those scooter permits. Its efforts to halt the process were unsuccessful.In San Francisco, you'll find plenty of pedestrians and cyclists but as of now -- no scooters. The city pumped the brakes on those.After this weekend, that will change."We're really excited, we have 625 scooters ready to go out on Monday in San Francisco," said Skip CEO and co-founder Sanjay Dastoor.The city plans to issue permits to Skip and another company, Scoot. Skip's CEO says education is a big part of their business model."Our approach has been to work with governments and cities to make sure the process the programs are serving all members of the community," Dastoor said.Lime, whose scooters are currently all over Oakland, filed a temporary restraining order against the SFMTA.Lime wanted the SFMTA to hold off on issuing permits until Lime could appeal the SFMTA's decision to not choose it as one of the first two companies permitted to operate scooters around San Francisco.The San Francisco City Attorney's Office says their request was denied and those permits will be issued on Monday.John Cote, the communications director for the City Attorney's Office, released a statement saying: "We're pleased the court denied Lime's request for a temporary restraining order. The bottom line is the judge said he would not stop the permits from being issued on Monday. The SFMTA's permit program has been both fair and transparent. Lime just didn't like the outcome. The reality is that Lime's application fell notably short of its competitors. That's why it didn't get a permit. San Franciscans deserve scooter services that are safe, equitable and accountable, which is exactly what this pilot program was designed to do."Skip says they are happy with the decision and focused on the future. You can expect to see those scooters out on the Embarcadero come Monday.