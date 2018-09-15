Electric scooter company 'Bird' defies Santa Cruz officials

An electric scooter company that opened up in Santa Cruz is not complying with a cease and desist letter.We've seen "Bird" scooters in other cities. And they apparently brought their scooters to Santa Cruz without talking to officials to get permission or permits.City officials said their cease and desist letter told Bird to remove all scooters from public areas by Thursday.But as of yesterday afternoon, city officials said that hadn't happened.They also said Bird's claim to other media that they had a meeting scheduled with the city is untrue.