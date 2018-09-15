TRAFFIC

Electric scooter company 'Bird' defies Santa Cruz officials

The scooter company never got the city's permission to operate and was supposed to remove their scooters from public areas by Thursday. But that hasn't happened. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
An electric scooter company that opened up in Santa Cruz is not complying with a cease and desist letter.

We've seen "Bird" scooters in other cities. And they apparently brought their scooters to Santa Cruz without talking to officials to get permission or permits.

RELATED: SFMTA board approves 12-month scooter pilot program

City officials said their cease and desist letter told Bird to remove all scooters from public areas by Thursday.

But as of yesterday afternoon, city officials said that hadn't happened.

RELATED: SF officials to vote on scooter legislation after injuries, pain for neighbors

They also said Bird's claim to other media that they had a meeting scheduled with the city is untrue.
