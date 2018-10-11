TRAFFIC

Scooter company Lime says SF permit process was biased

Lime wants to stop the city from rolling out its year-long scooter pilot program. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A scooter company called Lime said it plans to request a temporary restraining order in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday.

Lime wants to stop the city from rolling out its scooter plan.

The San Francisco start-up was among a dozen companies that applied for a scooter permit under a year-long pilot.

The city chose Skip and Scoot instead.
Lime has been critical about the city's selection process, claiming the city was biased.
