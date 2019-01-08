SEARS

Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business

It looks like Sears will stay open for now. The retail chain has reached an 11th-hour deal to keep 425 stores from shutting down, according to CNN.

A judge still needs to approve the agreement.
Sears was prepared to ask a bankruptcy judge to allow it to liquidate after failing to reach an agreement with Eddie Lampert, who runs the hedge fund which controls Sears, but the sides eventually agreed to a deal.

Lampert acquired Kmart in 2003 and Sears in 2005 and merged them together

Sears has more than a dozen stores, appliance outlets and auto centers in the Bay Area.

