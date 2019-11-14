PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Some PG&E customers say they got billed for electricity during Public Safety Power Shutoffs

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Some PG&E customers are warning others about getting billed for electricity they did not use during the Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

RELATED: Local leaders call on CPUC, PG&E to do better in wake of power shutoffs

Shawna Turner lost power for more than a week at her home in El Dorado County last month.

She checked the bill for each day she was in the dark and was surprised to find charges for estimated usage on those days.

"Estimated, estimated, estimated and then -- bam -- our power is back on and we use the same amount of power. I want to know why I'm getting billed. I had no power," said Turner.

RELATED: CPUC votes to conduct investigation into PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs

People all over the El Dorado County area have taken to social media, saying they had the same problem.

PG&E responded, saying, "This should not be happening."

Some customers also noticed a message on their online account, saying online usage data may "temporarily" reflect estimated, not actual, usage.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom pressures PG&E to 'transform' utility

Meantime, Turner tells others to keep a close eye on their next bill.

Has this happened to you? Share your experience using the form below.



Go here for the latest stories about the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniagavin newsompower outagepg&epg&e public safety power shutoffwildfireconsumerbillsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
WATCH IN 60: PG&E customers billed extra, VP Pence at NASA Ames, school board protest
CPUC votes to conduct formal investigation into PG&E outages
3 students suspected of burglarizing SSU dorms during wildfire evacuation
PG&E slow to remove trees it deemed dangerous in Calistoga, homeowner says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART rider in sandwich controversy to file lawsuit
AccuWeather forecast: Coolest day of week, drizzle then sprinkles
Joe Montana statue vandalized at Levi's Stadium, suspect arrested
At least 1 shot at Southern California high school
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Oakland School Board meeting turns chaotic after protesters take over
Ex-Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick announces presidential bid
Show More
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
2019 CMA Award winners: See who took home a trophy
Starbucks app offers free coffee in 2-for-1 deal Thursday
World Diabetes Day: 38M more adults diagnosed than in 2017
Motorola to release classic Razr phone with foldable screen
More TOP STORIES News