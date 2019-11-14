EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Some PG&E customers are warning others about getting billed for electricity they did not use during the Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
RELATED: Local leaders call on CPUC, PG&E to do better in wake of power shutoffs
Shawna Turner lost power for more than a week at her home in El Dorado County last month.
She checked the bill for each day she was in the dark and was surprised to find charges for estimated usage on those days.
"Estimated, estimated, estimated and then -- bam -- our power is back on and we use the same amount of power. I want to know why I'm getting billed. I had no power," said Turner.
RELATED: CPUC votes to conduct investigation into PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs
People all over the El Dorado County area have taken to social media, saying they had the same problem.
PG&E responded, saying, "This should not be happening."
Some customers also noticed a message on their online account, saying online usage data may "temporarily" reflect estimated, not actual, usage.
RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom pressures PG&E to 'transform' utility
Meantime, Turner tells others to keep a close eye on their next bill.
Has this happened to you? Share your experience using the form below.
Go here for the latest stories about the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
Some PG&E customers say they got billed for electricity during Public Safety Power Shutoffs
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News