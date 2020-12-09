Stay-at-home order: California updates COVID-19 rules, allows playgrounds to stay open

RELATED: Everything to know about California's confusing new stay-at-home order
"Playgrounds may remain open to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise," said CDPH Deputy Director of Communications Ali Bay.
Originally, outdoor playgrounds were forced to close under the stay-at-home order. That upset some parents and lawmakers who argued playgrounds are some kids' only opportunity to play outside and burn off steam, especially in urban settings.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a tweet that playgrounds will reopen in the city by Thursday. "I'm glad to hear that the State has updated their Stay at Home order to allow outdoor playgrounds to open. Outdoor activity is important for all of our physical and mental health, especially children."
