Caldor Fire evacuees, with truck full of treasured belongings, victimized by thieves in SF

"At least 700 photos of my dad. My husband had a lot of fishing equipment, camping gear in there. A guitar that had belonged to my other grandfather. A table that had belonged to my grandfather," said Jadeen Young.
Young, from South Lake Tahoe, is describing some of the items stolen from her and her husband's Toyota Tacoma truck in San Francisco either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
RELATED: Evacuations lifted for thousands in Tahoe as wildfire stalls
A vehicle burglary in San Francisco may not surprise you, but Young and her husband are fire evacuees from South Lake who have been staying in the city, and unable to go home for the last ten days.
"It was really touch and go for a minute, the fire came within a thousand feet of our house," says Young.
VIDEO: CAL FIRE explains why Caldor Fire is moving so fast, sometimes jumping a mile at a time
She says their South Lake Tahoe neighborhood was saved by firefighters and they are forever grateful.
Sadly, Young shared a few digital pictures showing her and her late father who died earlier this year. The originals, that she had hoped to save from the fire, were stolen this Labor Day Weekend from the couple's truck parked in the Pierce Street garage in San Francisco's Marina District -- a location close to their hotel.
RELATED: Nurses unable to cancel Tahoe rental as Airbnb says 'bad weather' isn't extenuating circumstance
When we spoke with Young Monday she was near tears, "There's the photo of him holding me at the hospital for the first time when I was born and all of those firsts in my life, and some of my first memories were captured in those photos, and so to see that someone had taken them was really really heartbreaking."
Young says everything was locked and out of site when they left the truck at 11 p.m. Sunday night. The metal cover on the bed of that truck can withstand up to 500 pounds but it appears someone broke the lock. According to the most recent police data from July, car thefts are up 19 percent from last year, and there have been dozens of recent cases in this section of the Marina.
TAKE ACTION: How to help Tahoe communities
Young says she is hopeful that the thief has a change of heart and returns the pictures.
"It's the only photos I had left of my dad so to see the realization that those were gone, that was the biggest hit."
We reached out for a comment from police but only received away messages due to the Labor Day holiday.
