WATCH TODAY: California officials give update on COVID-19 testing

LATEST FROM NEWSOM: Major reopening rollback ordered in CA in attempt to control rampant coronavirus spread
Ghaly will focus on the state's effort to expand COVID-19 testing, especially to the most susceptible populations and communities.
We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.
California has conducted more than 5.5 million coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic.
INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
State officials believe more testing will help curb the spread of COVID-19, which has already taken the lives of 7,040 Californians.
On Monday, Gov. Newsom ordered the mandatory closure of indoor restaurants, bars and other businesses statewide in an attempt to get the spread of the virus under control. In counties on the watch list, even more sectors are being asked to close. The changes can be complicated to sort through; we break down what it means for the Bay Area here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
