Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: California officials give update on COVID-19 testing

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services Secretary, will be holding a press conference Tuesday in Gov. Gavin Newsom's place to give an update on the state's coronavirus surge.

LATEST FROM NEWSOM: Major reopening rollback ordered in CA in attempt to control rampant coronavirus spread

Ghaly will focus on the state's effort to expand COVID-19 testing, especially to the most susceptible populations and communities.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

California has conducted more than 5.5 million coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic.

INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county

State officials believe more testing will help curb the spread of COVID-19, which has already taken the lives of 7,040 Californians.

On Monday, Gov. Newsom ordered the mandatory closure of indoor restaurants, bars and other businesses statewide in an attempt to get the spread of the virus under control. In counties on the watch list, even more sectors are being asked to close. The changes can be complicated to sort through; we break down what it means for the Bay Area here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus testreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus updates: More than 1,000 new Bay Area cases
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More than half of CA counties now on watch list
Oakland to consider law giving some laid off employees 1st choice of jobs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: More than 1,000 new Bay Area cases
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
How Newsom's announcement affects the Bay Area
Epstein's ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty to recruiting girls
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
East Bay businesses react to Newsom's new order forcing them to re-close
Santa Clara Co. businesses forced to close 48-hrs after reopening
Show More
Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits, judge rules
Stunning photos, videos as Comet Neowise streaks past Earth
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
More than half of CA counties now on watch list
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
More TOP STORIES News